Kaveri seeds organises training for farmers in Gadwal

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Kaveri Seeds in collaboration with scientists from Professor Jayshankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) on Saturday conducted a training programme for around 1,200 farmers in Gadwal.

The training was focused on best practices and various methods to control pink bollworm infestation in cotton. To improve the yields, best agronomic practices were shared with the farmers during the training, a press release said.

SP Rao, president, supply chain operations, Kaveri Seeds said: “We are a farmer centric organisation and we have always believed that farmers prosperity is our priority. We regularly engage with farmers and conduct various training programmes focused on best agronomic practices, pink bollworm management in cotton, fall army worm management in corn and post-harvesting care.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter