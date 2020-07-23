Kavita helps stranded, sick TS expat return home

By | Published: 12:01 am 8:46 pm

Jeddah: Time and again, Telangana Jagruti has been coming to the aid of distressed Telangana expats in the Gulf countries. Many workers in the Gulf hail from North Telangana districts, and Telangana Jagruti president K Kavita is not only very popular among the locals but also the expats in the Gulf and other countries.

In the latest instance, a tribal working in Saudi Arabia, and hailing from Jakranpally mandal in Nizamabad district, suffered a paralytic attack besides having other ailments. He was in dire need of help since his work visa too had expired.

Bukya Dasharath alias Lambadi Shanker had worked in Dubai earlier before moving to Saudi Arabia two years ago. After working for some time, he fell critically ill and suffered paralysis and other health complications. While he was in hospital, his Iqama (residency visa) expired that blocked his travel back home.

Dasharat’s situation was not even a hand-to-mouth existence since he had no job, no earnings, and was supported by the Lambada community members. Mozzam Ifteqar, president of the Saudi wing of Telangana Jagruti, came to know of his plight. He solved the visa issue and brought Dasharat’s condition to the notice of Kavitha. The TRS leader made sure that Telangana Jagruti provied air tickets to Dasharat and his accompanying co-passenger Lambadi Vital.

The two left for Hyderabad on Wednesday by a special Vande Bharat Mission flight and expressed their gratitude to Kavita for her timely help.

