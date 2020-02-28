Kavitha attends Nampally court

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha attended the Nampally Court in connection with a case filed against her and three others during the 2010 Nizamabad by-election.

The 2010 by-election in Nizamabad Urban witnessed a series of agitations demanding separate Statehood for Telangana. Cases were filed under section 341 (wrongful restrainment) and section 188 IPC (Disobedience) against Kavitha and others for participating in a dharna.

In this connection, the Nampally court issued summons to the former Nizamabad MP. The case was heard by special sessions judge. She attended the court and the Judge ordered her to submit a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and to appear on March 19.

