Kavitha Chakra, using lyrics to enhance melody

By | Published: 12:32 am 8:16 pm

Not everyone gets a chance to showcase their talent; there is a lot of talent that has been gone unrecognised. For such, Kavitha Chakra, founder of Swaraanjali, is a blessing.

Born to a school teacher and a Hindustani music exponent, Kavitha had a musical environment at her home since she was born in Kama Reddy. When her father taught her the initial swaras of Hindustani raags, it was her mother’s radio songs from the kitchen that caught her attention. “The very first humming that I heard was “Tarataa Tarara tarara” I was so impressed with that music that I was singing only that line the next few days. Later, I learnt from my elder sister that it is a song composed by Ilaiyaraja for the movie Abhilasha and the song was Banthi chamanthi,” says Kavitha who later won many prizes for her singing.

Apart from being a singer, Kavitha is also a writer who has flair of words. Be it a poem or any social issue, Kavitha can pen her thoughts skilfully. Both writing and singing happened simultaneously in her life. She wrote many articles for vernacular newspapers which landed her a good job. “No one in my office knew that I could sing, it was disclosed when I had to write an article on Ilaiyaraja and needed to collect the quotes of music directors. And I met composer late Chakri, who asked me, when I was posing relevant questions, if I had the knowledge of music, and if I sang. When I said yes, he offered me a song which I presented with ease,” says Kavitha, adding it became big news in her office.

Kavitha has sung in Tamil version of Gopi Gopika Godavari, Prati roju, Memiddaram Preminchukunnamu, and Masti. After this, Kavitha didn’t feel like seeking opportunities from music directors. “I never asked for chances, and approaching people for an opportunity was always a big no to me. During that time, I came up with an album of my own, where I wrote spiritual songs and well-known Chennai singers rendered them,” says Kavitha who authored two Telugu poetry books titled Madhurima and Nivedana.

As Kavitha was a writer-cum-singer, she always wanted to maintain a quality where the lyrical value enhances the beauty of the melody. This special taste of hers attracted certain people who are always permanent audience. “I always wanted to sing good songs which had lyrical value. One of my friends suggested that I start an organisation where good music with good lyrics can be promoted and a chance can be given to those who have the talent but do not get the platform to showcase it. And I started this Swaraanjali along with my friend Sudha Challa,” says Kavitha and reveals that Swaraanjali was launched by CiNaRe on January 30, 2014, with only five singers.

Their first programme was a roaring success and grabbed the attention of many. It became a popular page in social media. “Many started to approach us on Facebook, but I preferred only those who have the knowledge of Sruthi and Laya, as the whole purpose of singing is gone if they are not maintained,” says Kavitha who, till date, has introduced more than 47 singers to the world of music through Swaraanjali.

Kavitha is indebted to her accompanist musicians, and says “without them I cannot imagine Swaraanjali with such a quality”. They are all thorough professionals who are seen in ETV’s popular show Swarabhisekham. Kavitha has many compliments to her credit from director Vishwanath, composers Ilayaraja, MS Vishwanathan, Vasu Rao, Radha Krishna, Vanamali, director Dasarath, Chandrabose and the list goes on.

Kavitha is about to perform her 19th concert next month along with her team. “I want to create a corpus fund for this organisation, which will help many enthusiasts, talented singers, and it would really be a great help if everyone joins this great cause of keeping up good music,” concludes Kavitha who also participated in Paadutha Theeyaga and Close Up Sarigamalu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter