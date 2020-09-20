Kavitha clocks a million followers on Twitter

The former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founder president is the first woman politician from South India to cross the mark on the social media platform

Hyderabad: Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founder president K Kavitha has become the first woman politician from South India to clock a million followers on the social media platform – Twitter. Her accessibility, immediate response to SOS calls from people and also for raising a strong voice echoing the sentiments of Telangana State helped her achieve this rare milestone.

“We are a million! Thank you all for your unconditional support,” Kavitha said on her twitter handle @RaoKavitha, soon after the number of her followers crossed

the million mark on Sunday.

Some of the prominent women politicians who came close to Kavitha in terms of Twitter followers include Divya Spandana (Ramya), former MP from Mandya in Karnataka (831.1K followers), Kanimozhi of DMK from Tamil Nadu (around 524K) and Jothimani Sennimalai, Congress MP from Karur constituency in Tamil Nadu (around 122K followers). Though Tamil Nadu Congress leader Khushboo Sundar has around 1.3 million followers, her popularity is attributed more to being an actress than a full-time politician.

The former Nizamabad MP began her Twitter journey in August 2010 to voice the sentiments of Telangana Statehood movement on the social media. She joined the Statehood movement in 2008 and gave a cultural thrust to the movement with the launch of her NGO Telangana Jagruthi to connect the spirit of Telangana with the movement.

Later, she successfully used the social media platform for various purposes — from echoing people’s voice on the Statehood movement to promoting Telangana culture, from firing salvos at the Opposition to helping the needy in these times of Covid-19 crisis. She was instrumental in bringing students, migrants and people in distress stuck abroad and within national borders back to their State. From responding to appeals on Twitter to SOS calls, Kavitha continues to ensure that she stands by those who are in need.

During her decade-long presence on Twitter, Kavitha ran various campaigns that touched a chord with large audiences. Her campaigns as a Parliamentarian and a social worker, #SistersForChange and #GiftAHelmet saw massive engagement online and on-ground. Celebrities and common people joined the bandwagon that leads to a national Twitter trend every Raksha Bandhan festival.

Kavitha’s latest campaign #ThankYouWarriors that she had run to thank Covid-19 frontline warriors for serving the society left a long-lasting digital and real impression upon people. She reached out to frontline Covid warriors thanking them and celebrating their invaluable contribution.

