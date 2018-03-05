Kavitha demands action on ‘real issues’

By | Published: 1:29 pm

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP K Kavitha on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the ‘real issues’ facing the people of the country.

In a tweet after the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Kavitha said: “As expected, this is how both the BJP and Congress mislead the nation. Today in Parliament, Telangana protested on reservations issue, Andhra protested on pending promises and TN protested on Kaveri issue. We demand @Narendramodi ji to address these real issues.”