Kavitha donates computers to St Joseph’s Secondary School in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Member of Parliament and founding pesident of Telangana Jagruthi Kalvakuntla Kavitha extended her helping hand towards St Joseph’s Secondary School (SJSS) in Hyderabad, responding to an appeal on Twitter. The school works for the upliftment underprivileged children.

The appeal was made by Marika Isabel Mary Gabriel who has requested for computers for teachers to ensure continuous learning during the pandemic. Kavitha swiftly responded to the request by providing nine desktops to the school in the presence of the principal Beula Gabriel and the staff of the school. The former MP also extended her best wishes for the cause and mission that Beula Gabriel and SJSS envisage and wished them all the best in their future endeavors.

In response to the gesture of former MP, Marika tweeted a video of principal and the management of the school thanking former MP. The school management thanked her generous contribution and prompt support to the appeals that were made. The school has a strength of 300 students. The management and staff of St Joseph’s Secondary School have thanked Kavitha.

