Kavitha praises activities of Induru Yuvatha

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Nizamabad: Induru Yuvatha, the voluntary organisation based in Nizamabad which is conducting various social service programmes in society, at their own expense, should serve as a beacon light for youth, said former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha here on Wednesday.

The former MP, who was the chief guest at the eighth anniversary of Indur Yuvatha, alongwith Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, held at Rajiv Gandhi auditorium, here, said that Induru Yuvatha, which was conducting various programmes for orphans and distressed people with their own funds, even facing problems, had achieved its target. The young volunteers belonging to Induru Yuvatha were good examples for present day youth, and people should encourage these type of organisations as they were required for society, Kavitha added.

Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta said that since the last eight years, Induru Yuvatha volunteers had conducted various types of programmes, which were useful to society. Their services were not just confined to studies, and cultural programmes, but Induru Yuvatha members went a step ahead and chose social service and provided timely support to youth, the MLA added.

