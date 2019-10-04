Kavitha releases Bathukamma Photo Contest poster

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Bathukamma festival showcases the culture and traditions of Telangana, said former MP, K Kavitha while releasing a poster on ‘Bathukamma Best Photo Contest-2019’ being organised by Telangana State Photo Journalists Association (TSPJA), Greater Hyderabad unit.

She praised the role of photo journalists who played a big role in accurately capturing the spirit of Bathukamma festival through their creative work. The photo contest is open for photo journalists who cover the nine-day Bathukamma festival, said TSPJA, Greater Hyderabad unit president Anand Dharmana, general secretary, Veeragoni Rajanikanth and treasurer N Shiva Kumar Meru.

As part of the contest, photographers can send two of the best photos related to the festival along with an entry fee of Rs 200. The three best pictures will win cash prizes of Rs.15,000, Rs.11,000 and Rs.9,000 respectively while seven more consolation prizes worth Rs. 5,000 each are also up for grabs.

The last date for sending the entries to [email protected] is October 15. The entry fee can be transferred to the HDFC bank account 50100302428489 in Himayathnagar branch with an IFSC code of HDFC0000081. For details Ph.9849738456 / 9182777013.

