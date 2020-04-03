Kavitha sets up 3 more food centres in Nizamabad, Jagtial

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:14 am

Hyderabad: After successfully offering free meals at three centers in Nizamabad district for the past two years, three more free food centers have been started in Nizamabad and Jagitial districts on directions given by former MP K Kavitha.

Nizamabad Mayor Nithu Kiran opened free food centre at Nizamabad, to ensure that no one goes hungry, especially the daily wage workers and migrant workers in the district. Nizamabad Urban Development Authority (NUDA) chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Telangana Jagruthi Nizamabad district president Avanthi Kumar, corporators and local leaders participated in this programme.

On the other hand, Jagitial ZP Chairperson Dhavaa Vasantha Suresh, MLA Sanjay Kumar and hospital superintendent Sudhakshina Devi, RMO Ramakrishna participated in the launch of free food centre at Jagitial government hospital. Free food centre at Metpally Government hospital was started by Telangana Jagruthi leaders.

The free meals programme at government hospitals for the benefit of patients’ attendants, migrant workers has come as a sigh of relief to the people of Nizamabad and Jagitial districts. Free food is being served to the poor, students, homeless and destitute during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As all hotels, food courts are currently shut across the Nizamabad and Jagitial districts and the attendants of poor patients are finding it difficult to find food, Kavitha extended the free meals scheme to poor people. The aim is to see that they do not have to walk for miles looking for food, as all the food courts will remain shut till April 14.

On the day of Janata Curfew too, many poor people, patients’ attendants, daily wage workers in Nizamabad had to starve as the free meals scheme was also stopped. The matter was brought to the attention of Kavitha, who discussed the issue with the authorities and after taking adequate measures, such as ensuring sanitation and social distancing in the queue lines at the free food centres, these centres are active again and are currently serving the needy.

