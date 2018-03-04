Kavitha trying to downplay: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: BJP floor leader in State Legislative Assembly G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said MP Kavitha tried reducing the intensity of the Chief Minister’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by terming them as a slip of the tongue.

He said the Chief Minister had used unparliamentary language against Prime Minister and sought an unconditional apology.

He said BJP would come to power in Southern States including Karnataka and Telangana in next general elections. Talking on election results of Tripura, Reddy welcomed voters’ judgment.

He also condemned the MIM chief Asaduddin’s comments on BJP saying it was not possible for MIM to win Amberpet and Secunderabad constituencies and maintained that Asaduddin would be defeated in the next general elections.