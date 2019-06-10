Kavitha unveils TAUK’s Bonalu poster in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Former MP K Kavitha launched Bonalu poster brought out by the Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK), here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated the efforts of TAUK in promoting Telangana culture on global platform and extended her wishes for the upcoming Bonalu festival in London.

TAUK president Pavitra Kandi, interacting with media persons, thanked Kavitha for her continuous support and encouragement to the organisation since its inception. “It’s not just a poster launch but with the guidance of Kavitha, we will do our best to promote our culture globally,” she said.

Pavitra also appealed to the community in the UK to attend the event on July 7 at West London – Isleworth & Syon School and encourage the organization in its efforts to promote Indian culture on foreign land. For more details, logon to the website: www.tauk.org.uk.

NRI TRS UK president Ashok Goud Dusari and other TAUK representatives – Satish Gottemukkala, Swetha Reddy, Jahnavi Dusari and Malleshu Pappula were among those took part in the event.