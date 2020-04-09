Kavitha’s free meal initiative for doctors in Nizamabad 

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Nizamabad: The free meal programme, an initiative of former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, was launched for doctors serving corona patients at the Government General Hospital (GGH).

The doctors of Nizamabad GGH urged Kavitha to arrange food for them as they were facing problem due to paucity of time. The programme, launched on Thursday, will continue till the lockdown is lifted.

Telangana Jagruthi Nizamabad district president Avanthi Rao, Nizamabad GGH superintendent Nageshwar Rao, In-charge Dr Jalagam Thirupathi Rao launched the free food programme at GGH.

Kavitha is already providing free food for poor patients and their attendants at GGH, Bodha and Armoor government hospitals, and for migrant labourers at the Nizamabad market yard.

