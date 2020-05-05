Kavitha’s initiative brings 645 Telangana students back home

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Nearly 645 Telangana students, who were stranded in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra due to the lockdown, will reunite with their family members, thanks to the initiative of former MP K Kavitha.

About 615 students from different parts of the State went to Nandyal for coaching in bank examinations. They were stranded since the lockdown. When their plight was brought to the notice of Kavitha, she contacted Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravikishore Reddy for help. In consultation with both the State governments of AP and Telangana, Ravikishore made arrangements for travel of the students.

Buses carrying the students entered the State border in Mahabubnagar on Monday evening. Those without any symptoms will be sent to their respective villages with a mandate to follow home quarantine for two weeks.

Similarly, Kavitha came to the rescue of another 30 Telangana youths who were stranded in Amaravathi of Maharashtra. In coordination with the Maharashtra and Telangana governments, she made arrangements for their food and travel from Maharashtra to Telangana by bus. Masks, sanitisers and other arrangements were made in accordance with the norms.

“21 buses started from KURNOOL to Telangana. Great work done by Somesh Kumar ji, chief Secretary of Telangana & Shilpa Ravi garu,Mla Nandyal & his team. Thanks to all our students are enroute home,” tweeted Kavitha.

