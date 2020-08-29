Kavitha’s kind gesture towards differently-abled

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi founder president and former MP K Kavitha extended help to a different-abled person by providing him with a three-wheeler scooter and instilled self-confidence in him to lead a better life. She handed over the scooter on behalf of TRS party at her residence in Hyderabad on Saturday in the presence of Korutla MLA Vidyasagar Rao and other TRS leaders.

Following his request, the former MP also promised to arrange for his livelihood and help him lead a diginified life. MLA Vidyasagar Rao took up the onus of arranging for a better medical treatment including physiotherapy for the youngster.

Boga Vinay, an engineering graduate from Korutla town met with a road accident in 2014, causing severe damage to his legs. He has been unable to work for six years now. With medical bills for his treatment mounting over to Rs 18 lakhs, his family was also in a distress, forcing his father to work in the Gulf countries and his mother to look after him as well as earn meagre income through beedi-rolling work.

Former MP Kavitha learnt about the heart-rending story of Vinay and his family in a vernacular newspaper recently. She immediately reached out to Vinay, interacted with him and assured to provide support at a personal level and also on behalf of TRS Party. As per his request, she handed over a three-wheeler scooter to Vinay on behalf of TRS party. She is now making arrangements to support him earn his livelihood.

Vinay’s family thanked TRS party, former MP Kavitha and Korutla legislator Vidya Sagar Rao for extending their support to him and the family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .