Kazakhstan explores sister State relationships with Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: A Kazakh delegation, headed by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Yerlan Alimbayev, visited Hyderabad on Thursday to explore sister State relationships with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Alimbayev said Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh hold potential in terms of trade for Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has a huge tourism potential and economic and investment opportunities and it has been opening up its economy. “Our relations with India are excellent and share similar positions on many issues in international relations,” said Alimbayev.

The trade turnover between both the countries has touched $ 1.2 billion and is expected to reach $ 1.5 bn by the end of this year, and six joint working groups and one Inter- governmental commission were formed.

“We recently had a joint working group meeting on transport and logistics to fix a route for transportation of cargo. It will be through sea to Iran and by road and rail through Turkmenistan which reduce travel time and costs,” the Ambassador said. Tourists from India are growing at 40 per cent year-on-year and about 25,000 Kazak nationals visited India for medical needs. Apart from that, Indian movie industry has been showing interest to shoot in Kazakhstan besides being a preferred wedding destination.

Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Managing Director of MAK Projects will be appointed as the Honorary Counsel General of Kazakhstan at Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and a honorary consulate will be opened in Hyderabad shortly.

