KB Asifabad inches towards becoming ODF

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:16 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Barely three gram panchayats or villages had registered 100 per cent construction of toilets in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district owing to poor awareness among public over personal hygiene, when Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014. However, six mandals achieved over 90 per cent of progress and seven mandals saw between 70 and 85 per cent construction of individual household latrines by the end of August, 2019.

This transformation has been attributed to sustained efforts and determination by authorities of District Rural Development Organisation and Swachh Bharat Mission wing. The officials created awareness among rural folks over the need to have toilets. They ensured sufficient supply of material to expedite works that were being executed at a snail’s pace till 2018.

“Despite multiple hurdles, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district is inching towards achieving the tag of Open Defecation Free (ODF) entity by October 2, the deadline for completing construction of toilets. The district recorded 83.06 per cent of total toilets granted for the district under the ambitious sanitation initiative. Hopefully, the district will accomplish the task,” DRDO M.Venkata Sailesh told ‘Telangana Today’.

According to authorities concerned, 53,533 toilets were granted to the district under Swachh Bharat Mission in 2018. Of them, 44,462 latrines were completed till the third week of September, indicating achievement of over 80 per cent. Significantly, tribal hinterland Jainoor and remote Dahegaon mandals stood in the top position by achieving the construction of the structures by 99.68 and 99.19 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (U) recorded 96.56 per cent, while Penchikalpet mandal saw 95.55 per cent followed by interior Tiryani mandal which registered 93.48 per cent. It is 90. 61 per cent for Wankidi mandal Asifabad, Rebbena and Kerameri mandals recorded 89.4 per cent, 84.8 per cent and 83.87 per cent of toilets, respectively, while Kaghaznagar mandal had 81.17 per cent. Bejjur, Koutala and Sirpur (T) mandals surpassed 70 per cent of the target.

However, Chintala Manepalli and Lingapur mandals are trailing their counterparts in this mission by managing to achieve 59.49 per cent and 51.4 per cent of target, respectively. “Steps are being taken to speed up the construction of toilets in these two entities and to secure the status of ODF by the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. We are racing against time,” DRDO added.

