KBC, cyber crooks’ new garb

Hyderabad: Trust cyber crooks to come up with innovative tricks to trap the gullible. The latest trend in the cybercrime world here is to play on the popularity of television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

According to Cyberabad Cybercrime officials, the cybercrime cell here was receiving several complaints with regard to lottery frauds using the brand KBC. These fraudsters were mostly operating from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other parts of North India.

Officials said the crooks would send bulk messages to people saying they won a prize amount in a lucky draw conducted as part of KBC. Investigation into the recent complaints revealed that most of the victims were gullible persons who responded to these bulk messages, which mostly said that their mobile number won Rs 25 lakh in a KBC lottery. “They post the content on social media platforms, including Facebook, apart from circulating it on WhatsApp,” an official from the Cybercrime Cell, Cyberabad, said.

Once the receiver responds to the message, they lure him/her into transferring money into bank accounts or e-wallets in the name of registration fees, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, service charge and so on, to get the ‘prize money’.

The Cybercrime Police, who said they would launch awareness campaigns to prevent people from falling into such traps, advised citizens to take precautionary measures at their end as well.

