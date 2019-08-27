KCR aims to empower rural, urban civic bodies: Indrakaran

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Adilabad: Adilabad Zilla Parishad council discussed progress of works under various departments during its maiden meeting held on Tuesday. Following the reorganization of the district into four entities, the parent district saw the meeting of the council for the first time, which was chaired by Rathod Janardhan, chairperson of ZP.

Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing A Indrakaran Reddy was the chief guest of the general body meeting. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, legislators Jogu Ramanna, Rathod Bapu Rao, A Rekha Naik, Athram Sakku and MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar, DCCB Chairman Damodar Reddy, District Libraries Chairman R Manohar, and ZP Chief Executive Officer Kishan, Joint Collector Sandhya Rani and many distric-level heads of departments were present.

The members of the council discussed various issues mentioned in the agenda during the marathon meeting which lasted for six hours. Addressing the members, Indrakaran Reddy said that water would soon be drawn from Kaleshwaram project to meet the drinking needs of the district. He opined that reorganization of Adilabad district enabled every member to raise their voice over the problems in their mandals.

The Minister stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had brought in new Panchayat Raj and Municipality Acts for empowering both rural and urban civic bodies. He suggested the ZPTCs and MPPs to attend the general body meetings for every three months, without giving a miss and to develop their regions. He sought them to ensure reach of welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

Reddy further said that Telangana government was implementing welfare schemes that stand out in the country. He cited Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bheema, Asara Pensions, and Kalyana Laxmi schemes. He added that a special focus was laid on providing quality education to the poor families and instructed authorities concerned to curb the menace of spurious seeds that cause losses to the farming community.

