KCR aims for betterment of Muslims: Harish

By | Published: 1:10 am

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has come up with a slew of programmes to improve the lives of Muslims in Telangana.

Addressing them after distributing Ramazan gifts during a programme in Siddipet on Tuesday, Rao said that the Chief Minister introduced the tradition of presenting Ramazan gifts to help even the poorest of the poor while celebrating the festival.

Stating that the Telangana government has introduced 300 English medium residential schools, Rao called upon them to admit as many girl students as possible in residential schools. He further announced that they will allot double bedroom houses constructed at Narsapur to poor families shortly. The district administration has set up 12 counters to distribute Ramazan gifts to over 2,000 Muslims in Siddipet Assembly Constituency.

Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Joint Collector M Padmakar, MLC Farooq Hussain, Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu and others were present.