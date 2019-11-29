KCR allays fear of TSRTC privatisation

By | Published: 1:13 am 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday allayed fears that the State government was all set to privatise TSRTC bus routes in the State, saying that it would not make such move without looking into all aspects thoroughly.

“It is not as if the government is going to hand out contracts immediately to operate the bus routes. Ideally, I would like five or six RTC employees who avail voluntary retirement to come together and operate buses on these routes,” the Chief Minister said, briefing the media after a marathon six-hour Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Assuring that there would be no harassment of the workers by the management, Chandrashekhar Rao said the government has taken several steps forward to resolve the strike issue, and would like the workers to be involved in finding a way forward for the ailing corporation together with the government.

Stating that the government was concerned about the plight of families that had lost their bread-earners during the strike period, the Chief Minister said one member of the family, be it a son or daughter of the deceased would be given a job in the RTC or in a government department.

The workers, he said, got swayed by the impossible demands made by the unions and went on an illegal strike. “They are unrealistic demands, and the workers have been left in the lurch by the unions now,” he said, adding that the TRS government had come to the rescue of all the poorer sections of society in Telangana State, be it the beedi rollers, anganwadi or Asha workers or single women. “No other State in the country gives pensions to these sections of society,” he pointed out.

On the fare hike, he said the 20 paise per km would generate revenue of Rs 750 crore annually, that would to some extent help the corporation overcome the financial burden on it.

The Chief Minister, who also thanked the temporary drivers and conductors who operated the bus services during the strike period, hoped the government’s moves would bring about a happy ending to the entire strike saga. “From now on, it will be the government and the RTC workers who will decide the future course of action for the corporation,” he said.

‘Inculcate discipline, commitment to work’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had a serious piece of advice for the TSRTC workers on Thursday if they wanted to prosper in their lives. “Please inculcate the habit of discipline and commitment to work and you can see wonders in your lives, just as it happened in the case of Singareni Collieries Company Limited workers. They have been reaping the benefits of these qualities in the form of bonuses exceeding Rs 1 lakh,” the Chief Minister said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also recalled how he had, as Transport Minister in the late 90’s, turned around the corporation from a loss-making organisation into a profit-making venture. “The corporation, which was in the red for Rs 13.8 crore then, reported a profit of Rs 14.5 crore following my efforts,” he said. “What is required is discipline and commitment for everyone to prosper,” he added, addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here.

TSRTC employees rejoice

Hyderabad: Impromptu celebrations by TSRTC workers broke out all over the State on Thursday evening immediately after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked them to report for duty on Friday.

Reports from erstwhile Khammam, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Nalgonda districts said the joyous RTC workers came out on the streets, burst fire-crackers and exchanged sweets with others.

MS Pasha, convenor of TSRTC Joint Action Committee, Mancherial district, told ‘Telangana Today’ that the workers would forever be grateful to the Chief Minister.

“We thank him for allowing us to join duties from tomorrow without any conditions. I am flooded by phone calls from workers community who want to express gratitude to the Chief Minister for letting them continue in their jobs with the corporation. They are overwhelmed by the news. They will celebrate it by gathering in front of depots tomorrow morning,” he said, and was all praise for the Chief Minister for announcing financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to the corporation towards immediate relief measure.

In Khammam, large numbers of RTC workers and opposition leaders came out onto the streets in and celebrated by sharing sweets with each other at Khammam bus stand over the happy ending to the strike.

“It is a good development. The Chief Minister’s decision to allow workers to rejoin duties is really very comforting to thousands of RTC workers. We thank the Chief Minister,” said V Suresh, a regular driver.

RTC employees conducted celebrations at bus depots in Nalgonda, Narketpally, Devarakonda and Suryapet by bursting fire-crackers and distributing sweets. They also raised slogans praising the Chief Minister.

Bhongir RTC JAC leader Bhongir Narender said the Chief Minister has proved once again that he was keen on the welfare of the RTC employees.

Celebrations at bus depots

Employees thank CM KCR

Mahabubnagar/ Nagarkurnool: TSRTC workers are elated after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s happy ending message to TSRTC workers, asking them to resume their duties on Friday.

“We are all waiting at the depot to resume our duties. We are happy with the government’s decision. Government spends Rs 105 Crore every month to pay salaries to RTC employees. I think the amount released by the government would meet our immediate needs,” said Shekhar, a conductor at Nagarkurnool depot.

Chary, District Secretary of Telangana Mazdoor Union, Palamuru Region, said: “Workers’ salaries were outstanding for 45 days before the strike happened. I think the amount released by the government would clear the outstanding salaries. But whether the government would pay the workers for the time during which we were on strike has not been announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. We welcome his decision and we are all at the depot right now, waiting to resume our duties.”

