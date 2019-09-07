KCR and Narasimhan’s special bond comes to the fore

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Some deeply personal emotions indicating the bond that developed between Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Governor ESL Narasimhan and his wife Vimala Narasimhan marked a grand farewell accorded to them by the State Government at the Begumpet airport on Saturday.

At one point of time, it appeared that the departure overwhelmed the otherwise always composed Narasimhan couple and Chandrashekhar Rao. A lingering holding of hands by the two men and holding of each other by their shoulders spoke of the bond between the two. And for a brief moment, Vimala Narasimhan appeared to have overcome by the saying of goodbyes.

Narasimhan was presented with a guard of honour on the occasion. He and his wife had earlier attended a farewell reception at Pragati Bhavan by the Chief Minister.



The couple later left for Chennai in a special flight.

Among those who were at the airport were Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, several Ministers, vice-chairman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar, and TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar as well as senior Government officials including Chief Secretary SK Joshi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter