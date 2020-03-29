KCR announces 12 kg rice, Rs 500 per migrant labour in Telangana

By | Published: 9:21 pm 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: In a major relief to migrant labourers in Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced 12 kg of rice free and Rs 500 per person to tide over the crisis situation.

“The State government considers you as partners in the development process of the State, and is willing to spend any amount to make your stay comfortable,” the Chief Minister said, addressing a media conference at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who addressed them directly in Hindi stating that they would be watching television, said: “You are our brothers and sons, and we will treat you like our own family. The State government will provide you all the help including food, shelter and medicines. Don’t hesitate to meet the district collector, police, elected representative or any other official if you face any problem,” he said, adding: “As Chief Minister, I am assuring you that we will take full care of you and you need not worry and think about returning home in this hour of crisis.”

