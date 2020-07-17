KCR announces Mid-Day Meal scheme for junior, degree college students

By | Published: 2:35 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced extension of the Mid-Day Meals scheme to students of all government junior and degree colleges in the State. The decision was made to reduce dropout rate among students who are remaining absent after the lunch break. It is also intended to provide them with nutritious food.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned new college building for Jadcherla junior college following a request made by the college lecturer Raghuram who has been serving mid-day meals to students by spending from his pocket. The Chief Minister lauded the services of Raghuram during a telephonic conversation with the latter.

