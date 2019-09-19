KCR announces Rs 1 lakh bonus for SCCL employees

By | Published: 1:11 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday announced a 28 per cent profit share for employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) this year which translates into a whopping Rs 1,00,899 as bonus for every worker.

Making the announcement in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister said this year’s bonus was Rs 40,530 more than what was given to the employees last year. “This is a bonus given by the Telangana State government to the SCCL workers and employees as a Dussera festival gift. I hope and wish that the SCCL workers and employees will take this gift as an inspiration and work with more dedication and commitment to enable the SCCL achieve more successes and profits,” he said, amidst thumping of desks by the members.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in the last year of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2013-14, each SCCL worker was given a meagre amount of Rs 13,540 as bonus.

Stating that the public sector undertaking was playing a crucial role in the development of the State, he said SCCL has been strengthened institutionally due to the cooperation extended by the State government and measures taken for the welfare of the workers.

“The management and workers at the SCCL, working without any distinction, and with responsibility, have contributed to the company’s success and paved way for congenial atmosphere and amicable working conditions. This phenomenon helped the company improve its work culture and achieve record levels of production,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

