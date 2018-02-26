KCR announces tarpaulins to farmers at 75% subsidy

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced that all the farmers would be provided with tarpaulins at 75 per cent subsidy on cost.

He received representations for supply of tarpaulins from many of the farmers at the regional conference of the farmers’ coordination committees meeting at Rajendranagar.

The tarpaulins will help the farmers to protect their paddy stocks and other produce from being exposed to the moisture conditions and untimely rains impacting the quality of the yield.

Responding positively to the requests, Chief Minister asked the Minister or Agriculture, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy who was also present in the dais to ensure supply of tarpaulins with subsidy.

He asked the Minister whether his department can provide them with 75 per cent subsidy, the Minister responded with a affirmative ‘Yes’.

The Chief Minister later asked the Minister for Marketing, T Harish Rao also to ensure support from his department also to provide farmers with tarpaulins on subsidy.