KCR announces TRS candidates for MLC bypolls

By | Published: 7:00 pm 7:47 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday cleared the names of former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, TRS joint secretary Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and another TRS leader Tera Chinnappa Reddy, as TRS candidates for bypolls to three MLC seats under local authorities constituencies quota. All three candidates are likely to file their nominations on Monday as the last date for submission of nominations is May 14.

Mahender Reddy will contest from Ranga Reddy local authorities constituency, while Srinivas Reddy and Chinnappa Reddy will contest from Warangal and Nalgonda respectively.

The State Election Commission issued notification for conducting bypolls to three MLC local authorities constituencies which fell vacant following resignation of the sitting MLCs. While the polling will be held on May 31 from 8 am to 4 pm, the counting of votes will be held on June 3 followed by announcement of results.

Patnam Narender Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned to their MLC posts following their election as MLA in the recent Assembly elections. Konda Murali also resigned to his post after he shifted to Congress party from the ruling TRS before the Assembly elections. Accordingly, the MLC seats of Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Warangal under local authorities quota, fell vacant.

