KCR appeals to coal workers to fight corruption

Srirampur: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday appealed to the coal workers to fight corruption by joining hands with the SCCL management.

Addressing a coal miners meeting at Srirampur, he said he was very much pained by the fleecing tendencies of certain sections that were robbing the workers of their hard earned money.

Some members in the medical board have also been collecting money to issue of certificates in proof of their invalidity or disability for considering their wards for jobs on compassionate grounds. The company would draft services of doctors from the Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital and NIMS while reconstituting the medical board for issue of the certificate for those who are medically unfit to continue in their jobs.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that corruption in trade unions had become the bane of workers. The coal workers should not encourage such tendencies in the process of getting their work done on priority. He wanted the SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar to do away with the practice of deducting at source the contributions of coal workers to trade unions.

A membership fee of only Re 1 per head should be collected from them.

He said he would reconstitute the committee of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), the company recognised union. The trade union leaders should also strive to end corruption in the collieries, he said, adding that the six new coal projects for which he had laid the foundation stone would help provide another 5,400 jobs in the company.

The Chief Minister visited some of the coal workers’ quarters and interacted with the employees on the amenities being provided to them. Later, he asked the company chairman to ensure provision of improvised services to the coal workers without making them ask for anything.