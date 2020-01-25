KCR appeals to Modi to rethink on CAA

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stating that it was “not at all good for the country.”

Coming down heavily on the NDA government for bringing about the legislation for the first time since the controversial law was enacted, Chandrashekhar Rao, addressing the media here, said the TRS was a secular party which believed in the Constitutional proclamation of not discriminating anyone on the basis of any religion, caste or creed.

“I am in touch with the Chief Ministers of other States that are opposed to the CAA, and leaders of like-minded parties. If necessary, I will take the lead and invite all of them for a meeting in Hyderabad soon to chalk out a course of action to fight against this regressive legislation. We will fight against it. We are not scared of anyone or any party,” he said, adding that it was a matter of concern that the CAA is discriminatory since it has left out a particular religion from its ambit.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that there was no clarity on the Act since various Union Ministers were speaking in different tones and were self-contradictory on it.

