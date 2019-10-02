KCR appoints IAS panel to examine RTC staff demands

By | Published: 12:54 am 2:30 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday appointed a three-member committee of IAS officers to examine the demands of the TSRTC employees and workers and submit a report to the State government at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also announced appointment of eight Cabinet sub-committees to monitor various government programmes and make recommendations to provide improved services to the people. These and several other decisions were taken at a marathon seven-and-half hour Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here.

The Cabinet also decided to formulate two new policies – Telangana State Agriculture Produce Procurement Policy and Poultry Policy.

In the wake of the strike notice issued by various unions of RTC employees and workers for indefinite strike from October 5, Chandrashekhar Rao asked the three-member committee led by special chief secretary Somesh Kumar with principal secretaries Ramakrishna Rao and Sunil Sharma as members, to hold talks with RTC workers on Wednesday and examine their demands. The committee was asked to submit its report to the government at the earliest for necessary action.

The Cabinet also resolved to take all measures to keep the loss-making RTC afloat after discussing various aspects, and will take decisions based on the IAS officers’ committee report. The Cabinet also appealed to the workers to withdraw their strike call since the corporation was already in the red. The people will be put to a lot of inconvenience during the Dassera holidays, the Cabinet observed.

The Cabinet asserted that the issues can be resolved through dialogue and the State government was committed to protect the RTC.

The following will be the eight Cabinet sub-committees that will constantly monitor government programmes and ensure their effective implementation:

Medical and Health committee led by Health Minister Etela Rajender with Ministers K T Rama Rao,Errabelli Dayakar Rao and T Srinivas Yadav members, will monitor and supervise medical services being extended to the people of the State including seasonal and other diseases and create awareness among the people about the government measures on these issues.

Rural Sanitation led by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao with Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, Koppula Eashwar and P Ajay Kumar as members will look into the implementation of the 30 day action plan and sanitation works in rural areas. They will also prepare necessary action plan to ensure hygiene in villages.

Urban Sanitation Committee headed by Municipal Administration Minster K T Rama Rao and Ministers T Harish Rao, V Srinivas Goud, T Srinivas Yadav and P Sabitha Indra Reddy as members, will look into urban sanitation.

Committee to manage Financial Resources will be headed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao with Ministers K T Rama Rao and V Srinivas Goud as members. The committee will focus on revenue generation, pursuing devolution and sanction of funds from the Centre.

Greenery Committee will be led by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy with Ministers K T Rama Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav and V Prashanth Reddy as members. The committee will be responsible for increasing green cover, protection and conservation of forests and curbing timber smuggling.

Agriculture Commiteee to be headed by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy with Ministers G Kamalakar, G Jagadish Reddy and Errabelli Dayakar Rao as members will monitor supply of seeds and fertilisers to farmers, curb adulteration and monitor implementation of government schemes. It will also come up with a draft policy for procuring necessary seeds and fertilisers for farmers. The committee will also focus on providing MSP for farm produce and establishment of food processing units, among others.

Poultry committee will be headed by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav with Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Etela Rajender and S Niranjan Reddy as members. The committee will come up with a policy to strengthen the poultry industry and promote its development in the State. It will also visit and study poultry policies in other States before drafting the poultry policy for the State.

Welfare committee will be headed by Social Welfare Minister K Eashwar with Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Satyavathi Rathod and G Kamalakar as members.

The Cabinet also discussed the current agriculture scenario in the State and directed the Civil Supplies Corporation and other government agencies to procure all crops produced during the season. The officials were also directed to come with an action plan to procure necessary seeds and fertilisers for the Yasangi season in advance.

The Chief Minister will hold a District Collectors’ conference at Pragathi Bhavan on October 10 to discuss the implementation of the 30 day action plan. District Panchayat Officers and other officials will also be invited for the meeting.

