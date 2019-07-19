KCR asks civic polls candidates to read new Act

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday appealed to all those planning to contest the upcoming municipal polls in the State to read the new Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 and familiarise themselves with its provisions.

There are tough provisions in the Act. For instance, with respect to tree planting, the ward member and a municipal official attached to the particular ward will be responsible for ensuring 85 per cent survival rate of the saplings. If they fail to do so, they can lose their jobs, the Chief Minister said. “There will be no point in regretting later,” Chandrashekhar Rao warned.

The new Act runs into 204 pages in English and 181 pages in Telugu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter