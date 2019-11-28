KCR asks RTC staff to join duty tomorrow

By | Published: 8:43 pm 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: Reiterating that his government was a compassionate and responsible, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the workers and employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to join duty on Friday morning.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here on Thursday, Chandrashekhar Rao listed out various measures to tackle the precarious financial condition of the TSRTC, all the while asserting that he would not condone the TSRTC union leaders who had pushed the corporation into doldrums for their selfish gains. Here are the salient points of his press conference.

Government to provide Rs 100 crore as immediate financial assistance

Government to permit the TSRTC to hike bus fares by 20 paise per kilometre from next Monday

This would help mop up Rs 750 crore to help TSRTC tide over crisis

Government to provide job to the kin of those employees who died during the strike period

There won’t be any conditions for employees to join duty

Employees Unions will not be condoned for what they did to the corporation

Chief Minister to invite five employees per depot to discuss and finalise the future course of action on corporation

Government to start Employee Welfare Councils with two employees from each depot to ensure welfare of workers

Government to bring out a detailed report on RTC to enable employees know the actual situation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .