KCR to attend Jagan’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Thursday.

He will attend the function, along with Governor ESL Narasimhan, DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders from neighbouring States.

Rao will travel to Vijayawada in a special flight from Hyderabad around 10 am and reach Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram by 11 am. After a halt at a five-star hotel in Vijayawada, he will head to Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, where Jagan will take the oath of office. Later, he will return to Hyderabad by 3 pm in the special flight from Gannavaram.

Jagan had flown down to Hyderabad and met Rao to extend a personal invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony. The duo agreed to maintain friendly relations between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh besides fighting together with the Central government for their just demands in the best interests of both the States.