KCR bares heart to Chinthamadaka

Chintamadaka: In what was in many ways also a trip down the memory lane for him, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who visited his native village Chintamadaka, recalled his childhood days here, some of his activities and days in the local school.

Speaking at an ‘Atmiya Sammelan’ here on Monday, Rao recalled, “We would make paper boats and watch them sail away in small spring-fed streams. These streams are now gone but will return soon with our irrigation projects helping in recharge of the groundwater and filling up of all water bodies,” he said.



He also recalled how he swam the length and breadth of the four tanks located around the village, his school days and his teachers and narrated an incident where one of his teachers gifted him with a 200-page notebook – a treasure of sort in those days – for reciting a poem after learning it by heart in the class itself.

Later during his visit, the Chief Minister visited the residences of two of his former teachers, Ragahava Reddy and Venkat Reddy, and spent some time with their members. He interacted with Raghava Reddy’s wife Mangamma inquiring about her well-being.

Rao said what he was today was a result of his childhood, the love and affection he continues to receive from everyone in the village.

Amidst loud cheers and applause at the meeting, the Chief Minister also announced that in addition to other announcements he made on Monday, the District Collector would have access to Rs 50-crore budget that will be used exclusively for the village.

He also said 2,000 two-bedroom houses will be built in Chintamadaka, Sitarampally and Machapur villages.

As soon as he landed in the village in a helicopter, the Chief Minister went around the galleries wishing the villagers, receiving petitions from them and interacting with his friends and contemporaries. He announced Rs 50 lakh to each of 81 gram panchayats under Siddipet Assembly constituency following Siddipet MLA Harish Rao’s request and Rs 25 crore for Siddipet town development. Reminding his association with the villages where he studied, he also announced Rs 10 crore to Dubbak and Rs 1 crore each to Gudur village in Sircilla district, and Pullur and Tornala villages in Siddipet district.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had a busy, and in many ways, a nostalgic day in Chintamadaka on Monday.



He went through the streets inspecting the conditions in the village he was born in and later inspected renovation works of Ramalayam and construction of Shivalayam. He inaugurated a primary school building built by Kaveri Seeds and planted a sapling on the premises. He also laid the foundation stone for BC Residential School for girls.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao vowed to develop Chintamadaka village into a model village by initiating a slew of measures.

Addressing the villagers during an Atmiya Sammelan here on Monday, Rao said he was ready to spend any amount on the village. He called on the villagers to keep all their past differences aside and join hands to transform the village into a golden village by improving the livelihoods of every citizen.



Amid applause, the Chief Minister said people here should draw inspiration from Erravelly village, which he adopted in Gajwel constituency where the government constructed double-bedroom houses for the villagers besides providing drainage, round-the-clock water supply, best infrastructure, solar power panels, a function hall and many other facilities. “All this was possible because every villager united for the cause of Errvally’s development,’ he said.

He said District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, who executed the project at Erravelly, is now being entrusted with the responsibility for the development of Chintamadaka.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to Chintamadaka resulted in the village youth not just being handed a wonderful opportunity to create self-employment but also settle down in life in more ways than one.

Parents now hope that with the lives of their children set to transform for the better, they would become favoured choices as grooms or brides. With Chandrashekhar Rao announcing a Rs 10 lakh package for each family to help them begin income-generation activities, parents hope that their children would happily settle in life.

Besides creating employment and improving infrastructure facilities at the village, the district administration had been busy planning the scheme aimed at benefiting every household through agriculture and agriculture-allied activities such as poultry, dairy and others.

For instance, Tangallapally Shekar (25), a post-graduate who had appeared for Constable recruitment examination and awaiting results, said they would certainly get the best proposals for marriage. As Chintamadaka was not a well-developed village so far, Shekar said parents of the brides used to think twice before making a marriage alliance with youth from the village in the past.

Another youth, Md Nasiruddin, who discontinued his graduation and is working as a private employee, said the perception of would-be brides would change forever as the Chief Minister is now focused on the village’s development.

Meanwhile, another youth, Kammari Rajaram, said they would use the opportunities being provided by the Chief Minister to do their best and settle down in life. There are about 70 youth, both men and women, aged between 22 to 30 years in the village.

Biri Tirupathi Reddy, who is a father of two college-going daughters, said that they would get best grooms for their daughters with the initiatives of Rao since they would improve the family’s economic status. Sarpanch B Hamsakethan Reddy also supported this argument.

T Karnakar Reddy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday made a special mention of his teachers, who he said shaped his future when he was a child in this village.



Chandrashekhar Rao, who announced granting of Rs one crore each to Gudur of Mustabad mandal in Siricilla district, Pullur and Thornala villages in Siddipet district and Rs 10 crore to Dubbak town, where he had done his schooling, said: “I am greatly indebted to these villages, my teachers and people who groomed me at these villages and to Chintamadaka village and Siddipet town.”

The Chief Minister said since there was no school in Chintamadaka and neighbouring villagers, his maternal uncle took him to Gudur village located in erstwhile Karimnagar district where he was taught Telugu alphabet and basic measurements. He also recalled his school days in Thornala and Pullur villages before moving to Dubbak for high school education.

Saying that they used to walk 7 km up and down initially, Rao recalled that teacher Raghava Reddy, who hails from Chintamadaka, offered him accommodation at Dubbak to help him attend school without any hurdles.

He also said another teacher, Mrityunjay Sharma, identified the spark in him and would spend extra time with him without expecting anything in return. “Those were the golden days when teachers like Sharma and Raghava Reddy expected nothing in return but only helped students. It is my responsibility to give it back to them something,” he said.

Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, who spent the past few days visiting Chintamadaka every day, interacting with residents finding out their needs and problems and discussing solutions, emerged the point person for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the latter embarked on a new mission to develop his native village into a model village.

Harish, who oversaw all the preparation for the Chief Minister’s visit to the village, welcomed Rao at the Atimya Sammelan venue and was with him through the visit.

Addressing the gathering at the village meeting, Harish said “it is as if the entire village is celebrating Bonalu, Dasara and Deepavali festivals all rolled into one today.”

He said while most people say they belong to so and so village or city, it was only people from Chintamadaka who say “we are from Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s village. We all welcome him here and I welcome all his childhood friends, all the villagers with respect and love.”

The Chief Minister, during his address, referred to the preparatory work done by Harish referring to the former Minister as “Chiranjeevi”, the popular term of endearment and affection. Chandrashekhar Rao said Harish, who extensively interacted with the villagers, briefed him in detail about all issues.

During his welcome address, Harish also recalled how when Chandrashekhar Rao undertook his fast-unto-death during the statehood agitation, people in Chintamadaka used to call him on his phone and tell him how they had stopped cooking food and were also fasting in solidarity with the Chief Minister.

“Just recalling this is bringing tears to my eyes,” Harish said. “I am grateful that I am able to serve people here with the blessings of the Chief Minister,” he added.

