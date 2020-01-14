KCR Bhagiratha park attracts visitors in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Karimnagar: There was a time people in Karimnagar town were weary of lack of any lung space for outing. All they had was to go to the outskirts or the Lower Manair Dam (LMD). This desire of the locals to have a good park has been fulfilled with the KCR Bhagiratha park developed on the downstream of LMD. The park is attracting local people as well as tourists in Karimnagar town. Since it is located near LMD on the way to Vemulawada, pilgrims and tourists invariably have an halt at the park and take photos.

The park was developed to mark the implementation of Rs 1 water tap connection scheme across the State. The Karimnagar Municipal Corporation developed KCR Bhagiratha park at the entry point of municipal water filter bed and a huge tap symbol greets everyone at the park.

Jyothinagar park becomes recreation spot for locals

Karimnagar: Jyothinagar park in the town has become a recreational center for local residents who visit the park every day with their families. The park surrendered by lush greenery and neem trees with small islands covered with grass is providing a great relief to the denizens.

Developed at a cost of Rs 72 lakh, the park is named after local politician Kadari Devender Rao. The then Finance Minister Eatala Rajender inaugurated the park on June 30, 2019.

