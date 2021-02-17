KCR birthday: Errabelli plants saplings as part of ‘Koti Vrikshaarachana’

Villagers in large numbers enthusiastically participated in the programme and planted the saplings

Warangal: Responding to the call given by MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar to plant one crore saplings to mark Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao planted scores of saplings on Wednesday at Hanuman Thanda where he had a ‘night halt’ as part of the Palle Nidra programme.

Villagers in large numbers enthusiastically participated in the programme and planted the saplings. To know the problems faced by the villagers, Dayakar Rao stayed at the Thanda in Nellikuduru mandal of Mahabubabad district on Tuesday night and interacted with the locals till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA Banothu Shankar Nayak and local people’s representatives. It may be recalled here that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also stayed at the same thanda during a night while he was leading the Telangana movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said that the State was witnessing phenomenal growth under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and wished him a healthy life and a happy life.

Later, the Minister also planted saplings at the TSSP Battalion, Mamunoor, near Warangal city. MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Wardhanapet MLA Aruri Ramesh and police personnel of the battalion participated in the programme. Nearly 6,000 saplings were planted by the stipendiary policemen on the occasion. The Minister also planted saplings in Warangal Rural district and Palakurthy Assembly constituency.

