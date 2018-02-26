KCR blasts BJP, Congress for neglect of farm community

By | Published: 2:32 pm 2:40 pm

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday launched a scathing attack on both the BJP and the Congress, stating that they were least concerned about the welfare of farmers in the country.

Addressing members of district and mandal members of the farmers’ coordination committees at the second regional conference here, the Chief Minister blasted the NDA government for not doing enough for the farming community in the country. “The Centre has such a huge annual budget. Can’t they allocate a couple of lakh crore for the farm sector?” he asked.

Chandrashekhar Rao, mincing no words in attacking both the national ruling and opposition parties, said they were like two sides of the same coin. “The problem is that if the people sideline the BJP, it will be the Congress that will come to power. If it’s the BJP, they will chant Shyam Prasad Mukherje and the Congress, likewise, will chant Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi,” he said, in his hard-hitting speech.

Pointing out that the government had P​ay Revision Committees (P​RCs​)​ to enhance salaries for government staff, he said he had nothing against government employees benefitting, but wondered why the farmers were being utterly neglected by the Centre.

The Chief Minister called on farmers in the State to take up cultivation in a scientific manner. “The State government will stand behind you in all your endeavours. We are even ready to extend Rs 1,000 crore guarantee to the Farmers’ Coordination Committee Corporation to procure the yield in the State,” he said.

“Go to the market, demand the Minimum Support Price and if it is denied, call up Sukhender Reddy (the Corporation chairman), and he will come to your rescue. The corporation will take the yield and store it in the godowns and sell it in markets outside where the crops command a good price,” he said.