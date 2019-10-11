KCR calls for 20-day ‘Pattana Pragati’

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Terming the recently concluded month-long Palle Pragati Action Plan a grand success, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday called for a 20-day ‘Pattana Pragati’ Action Plan for implementing a similar cleanliness and tree planting drive in urban areas of the State and instructed officials to prepare plans for taking up the programme.

Chairing a meeting with Ministers, district collectors and senior officials from different departments at Pragati Bhavan on Palle Pragati programme, the Chief Minister said from now on, Palle Pragati should be held thrice a year for 10 days at a time in the months of June, September and January.

He said the government will release the 14th Finance Commission funds for urban areas as part of the Pattana Pragati programme on the lines of releases to villages after the completion of municipal elections. He also called for starting a Centre for Urban Excellence to strengthen management in urban local bodies. There is also a need to further strengthen the Telangana State Academy for Rural Development to help village administrations in policy making, implementation and training of personnel.

‘Best Household’ award

Chandrashekhar Rao also announced that the government, as part of encouraging people to keep their homes and surroundings clean and green, will institute a ‘Best Household’ award.

During the 10-hour-long meeting that only broke for lunch, the Chief Minister asked the committee headed by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao to explore the possibility of implementing building regularization and land regularization schemes in villages. Once the committee submits its report, the government will take a decision on this matter, he said.

Every house in villages must construct a soak pit and NREGA funds would be provided for this purpose. Implementation of this work should be approached with all seriousness as this will help in controlling stagnation of water and breeding of mosquitoes and flies that can cause various communicable diseases. Officials should adopt Siddipet and Peddapalli districts as models for implementation of this programme.

With regard to dumpyards being set up in villages, he called for construction of sheds over the dumpyards to prevent leachate from rain water soaking the garbage from entering the groundwater systems and pollution aquifers, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed all District Collectors to collate data on the number of Lambada thandas, tribal hamlets that are in forest and non-forest areas and determine the correct ownership of the land where these habitations are located.

Life insurance for gram panchayat staff

The Telangana government will launch and implement, at its cost, SK Dey Life Insurance Scheme for employees of all gram panchayats in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday. The proposed scheme will provide a life cover of Rs 2 lakh to every employee and will be implemented on the lines of the Rythu Bima scheme. The scheme is a tribute to Dey’s contributions to the Panchayat Raj Movement in the country, Rao said.

