KCR calls on Governor, briefs him on Delhi visit

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on Governor E S L Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. The Chief Minister who arrived from Delhi, drove straight to Raj Bhavan from the airport. He reportedly apprised the Governor about his Delhi visit.

The Chief Minister also took the blessings of the Governor on the eve of his birthday as Narasimhan would be leaving for Chennai on a personal visit on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had met the Union finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi and urged him to release Rs 450 crore to Telangana towards the Backward Regions Grant Fund for 2017-18. The Chief Minister also took up several other issues pending with the Centre. He urged Jaitley to ensure that the Centre sanctions AIIMS and IIM as promised.