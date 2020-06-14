KCR Cheerelu, a multi utility product in rural Telangana

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has been distributing sarees to white ration card holders across the State during Bathukamma, Christmas and Eid festivities for the past three years. They have been a hit with all the women, who have proved that the sarees were not just given to them like the head of a family gives the daughter along with rice during ceremonies like ‘Odibiyyam’ in Telangana, but also served the interests of newborns and farm labourers.

There are those who after having worn the saree multiple times, have been using them as Uyyala (swing) to put their newborns to sleep. The saree is tied to a wooden block used to support planked houses in villages just like any other swing. But before placing the baby inside, two layers of pillows are placed first, on top of which layers of clothes are placed, before putting the baby inside it. The baby slips into deep sleep as soon as the swing gently sways.

There are also those (mostly farm labourers), who have found another unique utility for these festival sarees given to them by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao – the reason why they call these sarees ‘KCR cheerelu’ in rural areas.

Just like a shepherd wears a ‘Kunchi’ made of gongali, a heavy blanket made of sheep’s wool while taking his herd gro grazing, some farm labourers have modified this to suit their needs. To protect themselves from the merciless sun during summer when women farm labourers take up NREGS works and also to protect themselves from the rains during the present Vaanakalam season, they have been using these sarees. This ‘Kunchi,’ as they call it in parts of northern Telangana, also protects them from cold during early mornings of the winter, when they have to go to fetch milk at the village’s dairy centre.

The saree is cut into the shape of a hood and coat to protect the entire body. Another thicker cloth is stitched in the same shape of the same measurements and is stitched just like a lining-cloth. Now the Kunche is ready to wear. Unlike a Gongali where the cloth is thick and takes lot of time to dry after a good rain, here the Dalit women used just the right amount of cloth which can dry quickly. They also ensure their coat is light-weight, as they would have to wear these while working.

In some places, these sarees are also being tied across the boundaries of fields, to protect them from being damaged by wild boars. In that sense, these festival sarees have become multi-purpose wear and multi-utility cloth.

