KCR clears designs for Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial on banks of Hussainsagar

By | Published: 11:53 am 11:58 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday cleared designs for construction of ​a ​Martyrs’ Memorial on the banks of Hussain​s​agar lake in Hyderabad. Officials are gearing up to call for tenders next month in this regard.​ ​

Minister KT Rama Rao said the memorial was an attempt to eternalise the sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs in Telangana statehood movement. He said the memorial will come up at ‘the famous Hussain Sagar at the core of Hyderabad’.

The three-storeyed structure will have provision for a museum on Telangana movement, an audio-visual hall, a convention hall and a restaurant for convenience of visitors. While the building is designed to replicate a diya, it will have a flag post with the statue of Telangana Talli atop at the entrance.

Chief Minister wanted the memorial garden to become a literary and cultural centre highlighting Telangana history and culture.