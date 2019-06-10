KCR condoles death of Girish Karnad

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his deep condolences on the demise of noted Kannada writer, director, and theatre artiste Girish Karnad. The Chief Minister recalled the contributions of Girish Karnad in the field of literature, theatre, and films which attained him international fame. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. Girish Karnad was also a recipient of Padma Sri and Padma Bhushan.