KCR condoles demise of noted psephologist Venugopal

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the death of noted psephologist and president of Centre for Psephology Studies, Dr Venugopal.

The Chief Minister recalled that the surveys conducted by Dr Venugopal had been credible and his survey results were close to reality.

Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his deep condolences to members of the bereaved family, and prayed to the God to grant peace to the departed soul.

In another message, the Chief Minister expressed condolences over the death of Miyapur Corporator Meka Ramesh. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the soul to rest in peace.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .