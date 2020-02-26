KCR condoles ex-MLA’s death

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the death of former Vikarabad MLA Sanjeev Rao and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Former Minister and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy paid homage to the departed leader at Vikarabad and said the death of Sanjeev Rao was a loss to the State. The 65-year-old, who suffered from a prolonged illness, started his career as an MPDO. He quit his job to pursue politics and joined the TRS after working for the Congress and the TDP.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.