By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the sad demise of noted Telugu actor and mimicry artiste Venu Madhav. In a message, the Chief Minister recalled that Venu Madhav had a great following due to his acting skills. Chnadrashekhar Rao has conveyed deep condolences to Venu Madhav’s family members and prayed the almighty that the departed actor’s soul to rest in peace.