KCR congratulates ISRO scientists

In a message, the Chief Minister praised the hard work and brilliance of Indian scientists in launching Chandrayaan-2.

By Author  |  Published: 22nd Jul 2019  7:24 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to the moon. In a message, the Chief Minister praised the hard work and brilliance of Indian scientists in launching Chandrayaan-2.

