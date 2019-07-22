KCR congratulates ISRO scientists

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to the moon. In a message, the Chief Minister praised the hard work and brilliance of Indian scientists in launching Chandrayaan-2.

Hon’ble CM Sri KCR congratulated the scientists of @ISRO for successfully launching #Chandrayaan2, India’s Moon Mission. In a message, the CM praised the hard work and brilliance of the Indian scientists in launching the Chandrayaan-2. pic.twitter.com/igA6XaDgeB — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 22, 2019

