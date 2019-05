By | Published: 8:05 pm 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the Biju Janata Dal win in the State Assembly elections.

In a message to Patnaik, Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday conveyed his greetings on BJD’s victory in the elections.

