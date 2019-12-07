KCR counters Centre’s claims on economy

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed concern over the impact of country’s economic slowdown on the State’s finances affecting its development agenda.

While calling for austerity measures at the State level, the Chief Minister is also planning to visit Delhi in the next five to six days to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to apprise them of the difficulties arising out of dwindling financial assistance from the Centre.

The Chief Minister reviewed the State’s financial position and the pending funds from the Centre among other issues here on Saturday at the Pragathi Bhavan. During the meeting actual financial situation and some hard-hitting facts have emerged. The Chief Minister felt that the tall claims of the Centre on a daily basis both in the Parliament and outside that there was no effect of economic slowdown in the country was different from the fact.

“While the Centre promised in its Budget that it will give Rs 19,719 Crore to Telangana, in the last six months, the Centre gave only Rs 10,304 Crore as the tax share. In other words, compared to 2018-19 financial year, this financial year till date the Centre gave Rs 224 Crore less,” the Chief Minister pointed out in the meeting. This would mean that as against 6.2 per cent hike as proposed in the current financial year Budget, there is in fact a decline of 2.13 per cent. Instead of getting Rs 700 Crore more from the Centre, the Telangana State is given Rs 924 Crore less, he pointed out.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao recently rushed to Delhi to bring to notice of the Centre that Telangana got 8.3 per cent less on the tax share account. He said due to the decrease in the funds allocation, several schemes in the State would face difficulties.

Responding to him, the Central government officials said that situation was grim and cautioned that the decrease may well go up from 8.3 per cent to 15 percent. In real terms it means a decrease of Rs 2,957 Crore funds from the Centre.

The review revealed that there was no match between what the Union Ministers were proclaiming in the Parliament and the ground reality. Anticipating further deepening of the financial crisis the Chief Minister asked the Finance Secretary to cut down funds for all the departments in tune with the decrease in funds from the Centre. The Chief Minister also instructed all departments to reduce expenditure. “If this situation continues, the State’s financial position may soon turn into a grave situation. It is like a person losing his clothes when in fact he was asking for a morsel of food,” Chandrashekhar Rao was stated to have remarked.

In addition to writing a letter to the Union Finance Minister, requesting her to release funds to the State as stipulated in the Budget, the Chief Minister opined that faulty polices of the Centre has lead to the present difficult situation. The meeting was of the firm opinion that the State had no option but to exercise self-control.

Note to Cabinet

The Chief Minister asked the Finance Department to prepare a detailed note on the State’s financial situation and the funds, which are due from the Centre, to be placed before the State Cabinet on December 11. He also wanted the Ministers and officials to follow fiscal discipline in tune with the existing economic situation in the State.

Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, and other senior officers participated.

CM writes to Nirmala seeking funds due to TS

Hyderabad: In a letter to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that Telangana is to get Rs 19,719 crore, as per the Union Budget 2019-20 tax devolution. This worked out to 6.2% more than Rs 16,451 crore received in the previous financial year. “But the State has received Rs 10,304 crore only till November, which is less by Rs 224 crore in comparison with same period of last year,” he wrote pointing out that instead of receiving an enhanced amount , the State has received less.

“With further slowdown in the economy during the second quarter, there might be a further reduction in tax devolution,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. Because of a slowdown in economy there was a shortfall of GST collection compared to the benchmark growth of 14% and an amount of Rs 1,719 crore was due as compensation as mandated under the GST Act. “During the current financial year we have received compensation for the first four months and the balance amount is due,” the letter pointed out.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) settlement was done during 2017-18 based on the tax devolution formula of teh Finance Commission, instead of the formula adopted for TGST settlement. “This has resulted in a shortfall of Rs 2,812 crore and the same was also pointed out by the CAG in its report,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the State awaited for payment of its legitimate dues to the tune of Rs 4,531 crore of GST while suffering due to a shortfall in tax devolution.

“I request you to release pending dues expeditiously so that the development programmes in Telangana do not suffer for lack of resources,” the Chief Minister wrote.

