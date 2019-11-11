KCR directs officials to fill up tanks in Suryapet with Godavari water

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to fill up the tanks in Suryapet, where there is an acute water problem, with water from Godavari. For the last twenty days, water from Godavari River was diverted up to the Suryapet district. The Chief Minister on Monday reviewed the situation with Minister Jagdeesh Reddy and enquired on how the water flow was and how many days water supply was required.

The Chief Minister said that since there was no problem with the availability of water, the government was ready to release water and fill the tanks in Suryapet for as many as days as required. He also instructed that if any repairs are to be done for the canals, they should be done immediately for the smooth flow of water.

