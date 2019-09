By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed condolences over the death of former IAS officer in the united Andhra Pradesh State, BN Yugandhar. The Chief Minister said Yugandhar was a sincere and honest officer who was known for his simplicity.

Chandrashekhar Rao also recalled the services rendered by Yugandhar, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family especially Yugandhar’s son and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.